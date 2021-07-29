Edmonds Center for the Arts looking for volunteers

Are you interested in supporting the arts in the community? Edmonds Center for the Arts is looking for volunteers to support the fall reopening for the 2021-2022 season.

To learn more, attend a new volunteer open house Tuesday, Aug. 3 in the ECA lobby at 5:30 p.m. You’ll receive a closer look at the ECA theater, dive deeper into what it’s like to be an ECA volunteer, and will have the opportunity to meet staff. The ECA is currently recruiting for bartenders and cashiers, concessions workers, ushers, ticket scanners, and all jobs related to hosting events. No experience necessary. Training is provided.

Questions? Contact Director of Patron Services Jim Kristian at jim@ec4arts.org for more information.

Edmonds Center for the Arts is located at 410 4th Ave. N. in Edmonds.