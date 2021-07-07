Edmonds Chamber releases final results of Beat Brackett 5K

Posted: July 6, 2021 86
Runners get underway for the Beat Brackett 5K on July 4. (Photo by Larry Vogel)

Here are the final results of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce’s Beat Brackett 5K Run, which drew 350-plus runners as part of the Edmonds Kind of 4th of July celebration.

Top 3 Runners (Male)
1st – Chris Maske – 20-29 yrs – Bib #33 – 18:25 minutes
2nd – Matthew Lacambra – 13-19 yrs – Bib #100 – 19:33 minutes
3rd – Lane Seeley – 40-49 yrs – Bib #15 – 19:57 minutes
Top 3 Runners (Female)
1st – Sharon Gutierrez – 13-19 yrs – Bib #254 – 21:40 minutes
2nd – Stella Smith – 13-19 yrs – Bib #302 – 21:55 minutes
3rd – Desiree Hajek – 30-39 yrs – Bib #185 – 23:01 minutes

