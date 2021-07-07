Edmonds Chamber releases final results of Beat Brackett 5K

Here are the final results of the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce’s Beat Brackett 5K Run, which drew 350-plus runners as part of the Edmonds Kind of 4th of July celebration.
Top 3 Runners (Male)
1st – Chris Maske – 20-29 yrs – Bib #33 – 18:25 minutes
2nd – Matthew Lacambra – 13-19 yrs – Bib #100 – 19:33 minutes
3rd – Lane Seeley – 40-49 yrs – Bib #15 – 19:57 minutes
Top 3 Runners (Female)
1st – Sharon Gutierrez – 13-19 yrs – Bib #254 – 21:40 minutes
2nd – Stella Smith – 13-19 yrs – Bib #302 – 21:55 minutes
3rd – Desiree Hajek – 30-39 yrs – Bib #185 – 23:01 minutes
