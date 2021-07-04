Edmonds City Council July 6 set to discuss in-person meeting logistics, Civic Park

In addition to its regular 7 p.m. July 6 business meeting, when the Edmonds City Council will consider the future of Civic Playfield renovations, the council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the logistics of resuming in-person meetings now that COVID-19 public gathering restrictions have eased.

According to background included with the special meeting agenda, there are several issues the council must consider when it comes to returning to in-person meetings.

First, the fact the council shares the space with the Edmonds Municipal Court does create some challenges with its once-monthly committee meetings, held on the second Tuesday. The next one of these is scheduled for Tuesday, July 13.

Prior to the pandemic, the council was holding three in-person committee meetings simultaneously — in three separate rooms — starting at 7 p.m. When the council began meeting remotely, it was decided to schedule committee meetings via Zoom, starting at 4 p.m., on the second Tuesday of each month, with one each hour. These have generally been followed by a remote 7 p.m. business meeting. When committees were meeting in person, there was generally no council business meeting on the second Tuesday — or a very brief meeting if necessary prior to starting committee business.

Due to conflicts with Edmonds Municipal Court, the council chambers isn’t available for council use until 6 p.m. on Tuesdays. That means it wouldn’t be possible to have in-person council committee meetings in their current format — starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday — beginning with the July 13 meeting.

As a result, the council will consider whether it should go back to its prior system of committee meetings in the council chambers with no business meeting. Or it could have committee meetings start earlier, with the council coming together at 7 p.m. for a regular council meeting.

Another issue for the council to consider during its July 6 special meeting is how what type of meeting format it should use. Options include:

– Fully remote (current practice)

– Hybrid A: The type of participation is optional — anyone can be in-person or participate via Zoom.

– Hybrid B: Elected officials and staff participate in-person while residents and others have the option to be remote.

It was noted that under the Hybrid A and B options, participants on Zoom will not be visible on screen and will be voice only.

A third issue for the council to discuss is how to handle public comments, and whether it will continue the practice of taking comments via email. With either of the hybrid approaches, the council chambers will be open and the public can either speak in person for three minutes at the podium or via Zoom.

Following the 5:30 p.m. special meeting July 6, the council will meet in executive session — closed to the public — at 6:30 p.m. to discuss pending or potential litigation.

The agenda for the 7 p.m. meeting includes a discussion of next steps for redesigning Edmonds Civic Field. It’s been more than four years since the city council approved a plan for redesigning the space, with the goal of transforming it into a downtown Edmonds park with range of amenities. The city has been working since 2017 to find ways to fund the project — estimated in 2017 to cost $12.1 million. But now, with challenges related to site design and increasing construction costs, the project faces an even higher price tag of between $13.5 million and $15 million.

Other business on the July 6 business meeting agenda include:

– A propose to create a job order contracting program “to rapidly engage contractors in the performance of small- to medium-sized public works projects.” The city would contract with a South Carolina-based company, the Gordian Group, to oversee the program.

– An update to the city’s compensation policy.

