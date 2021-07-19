Edmonds City Council set to discuss stormwater management code, federal relief funds at July 20 in-person meeting

After more than 15 months meeting remotely due to the COVID-10 pandemic, the Edmonds City Council get back to business in person during its Tuesday, June 20 business meeting in council chambers.

Agenda items for council review and considerationTuesday night include:

– A presentation on the stormwater management code.

– An ordinance creating the Edmonds Rescue Plan Fund, with money coming from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

– A resolution adopting council rules of procedure.

The public and councilmembers will have the option of attending via Zoom. Instructions for submitting public comment and participating on Zoom using a computer or a telephone will continue to be provided on the council webpage and council agenda which can be viewed here. Learn more at www.edmondswa.gov/city-council.html.