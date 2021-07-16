Edmonds City Council to resume meetings in person July 20

After more than 15 months meeting remotely due to the COVID-10 pandemic, the Edmonds City Council will resume in-person meetings in council chambers beginning Tuesday, July 20.

The decision to reopen comes after Gov. Jay Inslee announced the state reopening on June 30 and Edmonds City Hall reopened on a part-time basis July 12. All future meetings will be held in person with the exception of council committee meeting nights, which are held on second Tuesdays.

“We are looking forward to meeting again in council chambers,” said Council President Susan Paine, “We want our elected officials and the public to engage with council in the forum best-suited for them; the public will have the option of attending in person as well as on Zoom.”

“We respect everyone’s choice regarding personal safety,” Paine added.

Instructions for submitting public comment and participating on Zoom using a computer or a telephone will continue to be provided on the council webpage and council agendas. http://www.edmondswa.gov/city-council.html.