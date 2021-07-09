Edmonds City Hall reopening to public July 12

After more than a year of being shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions, Edmonds City Hall will be reopening to the public beginning Monday, July 12.

According to a city announcement, city hall will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Some services will remain fully online as the transition to online during the pandemic has proven to be more efficient. Other departments may be conducing business with the public by appointment only.

Edmonds City Hall is located at 121 5th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds.

“I encourage the public to go to the webpage for the department they would like to conduct business, with where they can find department-specific information, such as if they are doing business by appointment only or if any services are available in-person instead of online,” said Human Resources Director Jessica Neill Hoyson.

Masks are required to be worn for unvaccinated individuals in city buildings, while fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask. Hand-sanitizing stations and optional temperature checking will also be in place.

Boards and commissions will begin a phased approach to holding public meetings with the intent to gradually transition back in-person meetings — along with providing the ability to participate remotely. Check the specific meeting agenda for the board or commission you are interested in for that specific information.

The Edmonds City Council is scheduled to resume in-person meetings on Tuesday, July 20, but a remote option will also be available for anyone who doesn’t want to attend in person.