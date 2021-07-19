Edmonds in Bloom 2021 Garden Tour returns to sell-out crowd

After a year’s hiatus due to COVID, the Edmonds in Bloom 25th anniversary garden tour came back in a big way on Sunday. The sold-out tour set a new attendance record, drawing more than 850 visitors from Edmonds and beyond, with one group traveling all the way from Wisconsin to attend.

With six gardens to visit, attendees enjoyed a wide variety of landscape styles, creative use of plant materials, water features, hardscape and more, all a reflection of the life, passion and artistic expression of the garden hosts. Many included creatively hidden and secluded seating areas designed to transport the visitor into a world of peace and natural beauty. Live musical talent and plein air artists creating works during the tour added to the ambiance, making for a very special and uniquely Edmonds experience.

Learn more about Edmonds in Bloom here.

— Photos by Janice Carr