Edmonds Kind of Play: From sand castle building to park activities to outdoor movies — it must be summer

This week, my kids went to camp. It was pretty exciting to get a taste of the before-times and see kids find familiar faces and new friends even though they’re still wearing masks and some camp activities have been amended to follow safety guidelines. We are also starting to see more and more of the traditional local summer events including outdoor summer movies, Lynnwood’s Meet Me at the Park, and the Edmonds Sand Sculpting Contest.

Lynnwood Parks and Recreation is celebrating 10 years in their new building and they want you to celebrate too! They have eight themed weeks of summer left, (themes include STEM Week, National Night Out and Scavenger Hunt week). Plus there’s also Meet Me at the Park: Community Health and Resource Fair and Sandlot Summer Cinemas outdoor movies, which both incorporate the weekly themes.

Meet Me at the Park runs Tuesday July 13 , 20 and 27 at Wilcox Park in Lynnwood. This community and health resource fair happens from 6 to 8 p.m. and includes information from local non-profit agencies about their no-cost or low-cost services, resources and programs for you and your family. They will also have free activities for kids, plus prizes and giveaways. If you attend Meet Me at the Park on Tuesday the 20th, they are offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine with pre-registration or walk-up and kids attending will be able to pick up a science kit for STEM Week.

In August, the City of Lynnwood is holding Sandlot Cinemas on three Thursdays — Aug. 12, 19 and 26. Bring your blankets and chairs to Lynndale Park Ballfield from 5 to 10 p.m. for “fun, physically distanced activities starting at 5 p.m. and an outdoor movie. Movies include The Lego Movie, Zootopia,and A League of their Own. On August 12th there will be Yoga in the Park and fun with legos before the movie and on the 19th there will be a scavenger hunt, both keeping with the weekly summer themes. You can head to the Community Events Calendar at LynnwoodWA.gov for more information on each event and themed week.

The City of Edmonds told me that they were just about to announce the dates for a summer movie series, as in the before-times. I will share that info as soon as it is released, but until then I expect to see it posted on Facebook.com/EdmondsRecZone

If keeping a kid up until after dusk in the summer is too tricky, Reese Homes is holding a Summer Movie “Night” BBQ. On Sunday, Aug. 8 at 11 a.m., you can come grab a hot dog and watch a movie at Marina Beach as part of a Client Appreciation Event. For more information, you can email Events@ReeceHomes.com.

On Saturday, July 10 there will be an interpretive table at Olympic Beach run by the city’s new Ranger Naturalists. “They’ll share tips on where to find your favorite tidepool critters, their unique adaptations, and how to be a good guest while exploring their home.” The table, which will be outside the Olympic Beach Visitor Station at the base of the Edmonds Fishing Pier from 1 to 3 p.m. on the 10th, will include “hands-on activities and exploration for all ages.” These displays are always a big hit with my kids. I saw that someone on Facebook asked Parks and Rec if they would have their Moonlight Beach Adventure this year and the city replied that while they were “hoping” to offer the event, nothing had yet been finalized. They promised that they will definitely make an announcement if they do.

The Edmonds Sand Sculpting Contest returns to Marina Beach on Tuesday, July 27 from 12 to 2:30 p.m.. You’ll need to bring your own bucket and shovels to the free amatuer contest, which will hand out prizes for the top three winners in each category. The Adult category is for those 15+ while the Children group is up to 14. The Family and Day Camp/Organization categories are both all ages. For more information and questions you can contact the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce at 425.670.1496.

The virtual MLT 5k Fun Run & Walk will be held on Saturday, July 24 and registration is now open. This 5k, which had to be cancelled last year, is the biggest annual fundraiser for Mountlake Terrace Elementary schools — Cedar Way, Terrace Park and Mountlake Terrace — so the Cedar Way Elementary PTO Board decided to host a virtual race this year. These funds provide “educational enrichments for art supplies, musical instruments, P.E. equipment, library books and more.” When registering you can choose which school you would like your registration to benefit and participants can do their 5k at any location. When you register at CedarWayPTO.org/MLT5K you’ll be sent a race in a box which includes “an official race bib, race shirt, safety pins and other swag.” There will be fun, interactive online activities and sharing photos on race day. For more information you can check out the Facebook events page HERE.

— By Jennifer Marx

Jen Marx, an Edmonds mom of two boys, is always looking for a fun place to take the kids that makes them tired enough to go to bed on time.