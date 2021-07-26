Edmonds Marsh restoration volunteer work parties set for July 29, 31

Two volunteer work parties are scheduled for this Thursday and Saturday, July 29 and 31, to begin removing the invasive nightshade in the Edmonds Marsh along Highway 104.

According to organizer Joe Scordino, the purpose of this volunteer restoration project is to remove the nightshade that is impacting marsh water flow and fish passage and killing trees in the buffer zone.

The work parties are from 10 a.m. to noon each day. Volunteers are asked to complete Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) volunteer registration form and send it to joe.scordino@yahoo.com.

Also, WSDOT asks volunteers to view their safety video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=eBxIh67-l74 and their safety tips at wsdot.wa.gov/business/signs-programs/adopt-a-highway/safety. These pertain more to litter pickup along highways, but include safety reminders that WSDOT wants all volunteers to be aware of, Scordino said.

The work site is in the marsh, off the sidewalk along Highway 104 where the culverts connect the Shellabarger Marsh to the Edmonds Marsh. Volunteers are asked to park or get dropped off in the Harbor Square Business Complex, at Edmonds City Park, or on Pine Street and then walk to the work site. Look for a green Toyota pickup parked off the road on west side of Highway 104. Volunteers will need to sign in at the site.

Volunteers will be working both sides of the highway, but will meet on the west side of the highway (where the truck is) for a briefing and then use pedestrian crosswalks at Dayton Street or City Park to access the other side.

Bring metal rakes, hedge clipper and/or hand clippers. Scordino emphasized the need for volunteers who have hip-waders or chest-waders, and can work in the water and mud (about knee deep). A firm walking stick is also recommended. Otherwise, wear thick-soled shoes or boots to work along edges of marsh and help bag removed vegetation. Note that you’ll be working near and/or in blackberry, tall seeding grasses and possibly stinging nettle, so dress accordingly.

Volunteers should also bring their own drinking water. In addition, those who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a face mask.