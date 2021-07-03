Edmonds outdoor anti-hate town hall scheduled for July 12

The City of Edmonds will sponsor an anti-hate town hall at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 12 in the courtyard of Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Among those making an appearance, according to the city’s announcement, are Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson, Acting Chief of Police Michelle Bennett, Edmonds School District Superintendent Dr. Gustavo Balderas and other civic leaders.

The city notes the town hall will be “the first in-person community meeting held by the city since the onset of the pandemic emergency.”

Mayor Nelson first mentioned his plans for the town hall during an interview with KING-TV in early May, following a report of swastikas being spray-painted on the trunks of several trees at Southwest County Park, which is located in Edmonds.

“Edmonds is a welcoming city that celebrates diversity,” Nelson said. “We do not tolerate hate here. I’m looking forward to this town hall event to learn first-hand about community concerns that can help lead to meaningful action that will ensure Edmonds is a safe and inclusive place for all our residents.”

Residents are invited to share concerns, personal stories, issues and questions about their experiences in Edmonds. All are welcome, the city said.