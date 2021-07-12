Edmonds Outdoor Movie Nites returns starting July 30

After missing the 2020 season due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is bringing back the Outdoor Movie Nites for the 16th year.

The first movie is scheduled for Friday, July 30 at Frances Anderson Center Playfields, 700 Main St. The second movie is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 6. Movies will begin at approximately 15 minutes before sunset.

Friday, July 30 Coco (PG)

Friday, Aug. 6 The Sandlot (PG)

Bring a blanket or a lawn chair to enjoy these movies on an inflatable big screen with an unbeatable view. Refreshments will be sold at the location.

Groups are encouraged to social distance from parties outside of their household.

Sponsorship options are still available to help keep the movie nites going. For more information, contact Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Coordinator Kim Anderson at kim.anderson@edmondswa.gov.