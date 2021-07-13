Edmonds Petanque Club finishes on top at 2021 Bastille Day tourney

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, the Edmonds Petanque Club was thrilled to celebrate France’s July 14th independence day by hosting the eighth Bastille Day Tournament July 11, at Edmonds Civic Park. Early registrations had quickly filled available tournament slots, and by 8:30 a.m. all 56 participants were excited to begin play.

The Bastille Day “panache” format randomly assigns partners to a series of four games. The player who emerges with the highest point differential (points for, minus those against) is the winner. Sunday’s tournament offered an opportunity for petanque players who had not yet met each other to become acquainted, for beginners to sample the game, and for players from across the region to test each other’s skills. As French accordion music serenaded the break for a delicious lunch under sunny skies, it was truly an “Edmonds Kind of Day.”

In the end, the Edmonds players prevailed against strong competitors from across the Northwest. David Rockwell and Paul Dever from the Edmonds Petanque Club finished in first and second place. Alan Taeger from Eugene Petanque came in third. Bekah Howe of Port Townsend was fourth. Sam Sanshory of Edmonds was fifth and Tom Nieman of Port Townsend finished sixth.

The Petanque Club will host the Edmonds Food Bank Tournament in honor of the late Dick Van Hollebeke on Saturday, Aug. 28. This fundraiser is open to doubles teams, and information is available on the club website at www.edmondspetanqueclub.org. All proceeds go to support the work of the Edmonds Food Bank. The Edmonds Petanque Club encourages all to join the fun and support this good cause on Aug. 28.

— Submitted by Jack McHenry, Edmonds Petanque Club