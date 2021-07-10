Edmonds Police Blotter: July 1-5, 2021

July 1

21900 block 64th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with a marijuana shop burglary. The building was searched and no suspects were located.

100th Avenue West/Edmonds Way: A found wallet was turned in for safekeeping. Attempts to contact the owner were unsuccessful.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A citizen turned in a blood sugar monitor found on the roadway. No ownership information was obtained.

Homeland Drive/5th Avenue South: A man slashed the tire of his wife’s vehicle.

21500 block 72nd Avenue West: An abandoned bicycle was turned in to the police.

19700 block 82nd Place West: A woman reported her dependent-adult daughter’s intent to move out of state with friends.

23700 block 80th Court West: A vehicle license plate was reported stolen

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole two bottles of alcohol from a business and a purse belonging to an employee.

21000 block 83rd Avenue West: Police received a complaint of an estranged spouse taking children on a trip out of state. The couple did not have a parenting plan in place.

July 2

21700 block 80th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

600 block 3rd Avenue South: A park restroom was damaged with spray-painted graffiti.

8100 block Lake Ballinger Way: Multiple suspects stole a catalytic converter and fled from police in a vehicle. The suspects were not pursued or located.

7500 block 218th Street Southwest: Police responded to an argument between residents and a friend of their neighbor.

22500 block Highway 99: An apparent road rage incident resulted in a non-injury collision. One driver left without exchanging information but was later located and cited.

23200 block Edmonds Way: A road rage incident was reported involving an unknown driver pointing a gun at another driver.

22600 block 76th Avenue West: Tires and services were stolen by a subject who presented an ID card determined to be fraudulent.

22100 block Highway 99: Police conducted a welfare check on a man found lying facing down slumped over a bush. Police administered Narcan and the subject was transported to the hospital.

8000 block 218th Street Southwest: Money was stolen by a known acquaintance.

July 3

4000 block 132nd Street Southeast: An Edmonds police K9 unit assisted the Mill Creek Police Department with locating a commercial burglary suspect.

220th Street Southwest/Highway 99: An unconscious driver was arrested for DUI after police located them stopped in the roadway.

22100 block Highway 99: A man with a machete was contacted due to concerns about his behavior.

800 block Alder Street: Multiple checks were reported stolen from a mailbox and empty envelopes founds blocks away.

19100 block State Route 2: Edmonds police assisted another law enforcement agency with a drug recognition evaluation (DRE).

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle owner reported damage to a vehicle; possibly scratched with a key.

23700 block 102nd Place West: Police responded to a verbal argument between a separating couple.

20900 block 76th Avenue West: A package marked as delivered was never received by the recipient.

19900 block 80th Place West: Police responded to a verbal argument between a mother and her adult daughter.

July 4

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle window was discovered broken and items inside were stolen including a backpack with a video camera.

900 block Walnut Street: A warrant subject was arrested after walking in the middle of the roadway.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A stabbing victim from Mountlake Terrace was brought to Swedish Edmonds hospital.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. He refused to provide details.

500 block Walnut Street: Keys found on the ground were turned in for safekeeping.

23600 block Highway 99: A suspect was removed after stealing food from a business.

23800 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from a motel after creating a loud disturbance over a civil matter.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A subject reported a wallet as being lost at a business.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for a felony warrant after causing a disturbance. Additional charges were referred for obstructing justice.

July 5

9300 block Bowdoin Way: Police received a suspicious report of a possible assault/kidnap. No associated vehicles or subjects were located.

22200 block Highway 99: A stolen scooter was recovered at a motel.

600 block Main Street: A women’s purse and wallet were found after a July 4th fireworks show.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A hospital patient assaulted a staff member.

9600 block 231st Place Southwest: A verbal altercation between roommates ended in one knocking a phone out of the other’s hand.

8200 block Talbot Road: A resident received numerous unsolicited pornographic images via email and text.

400 block Admiral Way: A vehicle window was smashed and a purse was taken out of the front seat.

22000 block 80th Place West: A driver was cited for reckless driving after causing a collision.

22500 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to a warrant arrest and discovery of a court order violation.

21400 block 72nd Avenue West: A subject reported a possible vehicle prowl while visiting Edmonds. Nothing was reported stolen at the time.