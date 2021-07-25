Edmonds Police Blotter: July 13-19, 2021

July 13

22200 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was broken into and items stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited and released for trespassing on property.

24000 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for a warrant after being involved in a vehicle collision.

19000 block Olympic View Drive: A man was arrested for a misdemeanor DUI warrant.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from a department store.

800 block Laurel Way: Police responded to a domestic disturbance. No assault was reported.

7400 block 212th Street Southwest: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

July 14

7400 block 229th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested after trespassing in a vacant home.

21400 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for stealing a bike from a grocery store.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: Catalytic converters were stolen from multiple vehicles belonging to a business.

23800 block Highway 99: A TV was reported stolen from a hotel room.

7900 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for causing a hit-and-run collision with a delivery truck.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal domestic between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

900 block Alder Street: A woman was arrested for assaulting her adult son at their shared residence. The mother was intoxicated and booked into jail.

24100 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a store. The suspect fled in a vehicle and was not located.

Paradise Lane/6th Place South: A driver was arrested for a warrant during a traffic stop.

24100 block Highway 99: Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle associated with a warrant subject. However, the suspect eluded police and was not pursued.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole seafood from a grocery store.

July 15

4500 block Harbour Pointe Boulevard: Edmonds police assisted the Mukilteo Police Department in looking for a felony order violation suspect. The suspect was not located.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: Items were discovered stolen from an apartment, but there were no signs of forced entry.

200 block 5th Avenue North: Police received a report of possible past elder abuse involving a family member who had passed away.

22200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a loitering complaint. The subject contacted and removed from the business.

22200 block Highway 99: A woman cited for returning to a business she was previously trespassed from.

22200 block Highway 99: A stolen motorcycle was discovered in business parking lot.

600 block 3rd Avenue South: A youth-size violin was reported stolen from a vehicle after the driver had visited a park.

9500 block 220th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for assaulting and threatening her mother and father.

22200 block Highway 99: A man and woman were removed from a motel after police responded to a disturbance.

23500 block 75th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal argument between subjects with a domestic relationship. No crime was reported.

July 16

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: Police responded to a third-party report of sounds of a physical domestic disturbance. Parties involved stated verbal argument occurred, but no physical assault.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from a business at the request of staff.

July 17

2200 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for DUI after causing a collision.

22300 block Highway 99: A dumpster behind a business was set on fire. A male suspect was gone before officers arrived and was not located.

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: An unknown subject used a hammer to break a glass door on a business and steal items from inside.

7200 block Lake Ballinger Way: A vehicle canopy window was broken and tools were stolen.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.

200 block 5th Avenue North: a subject reported receiving threatening texts.

400 block Admiral Way: A purse was reported stolen from an unlocked car while parked at a park.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a husband and wife.

900 block Olympic Avenue: A juvenile ran away from their grandparent’s home. Their last known location may have been Lynnwood.

22900 block Edmonds Way: Two church vehicles were discovered with swapped license plates belonging to other private vehicles.

22900 block Highway 99: A victim reported an unknown man approached her outside of a business and made physical movements as if he was going to punch her. The man was contacted and arrested for harassment.

July 18

23600 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a property.

23600 block Highway 99: A man who was previously trespassed from a location returned and assaulted an employee. The man ran from officers and resisted arrest.

23500 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to a verbal argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

22100 block Highway 99: Police administered Narcan to a subject experiencing an overdose and transported the subject to a hospital.

23200 block Highway 99: Police investigated a report of an adult sending sexual messages and images to a minor family member.

9700 block Edmonds Way: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop for driving a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and driving with a suspended license.

7300 block 215th Street Southwest: A man and woman were reported to have been arguing on the road. The argument was only verbal and no arrests were made.

23200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal altercation between two people at an apartment.

July 19

23600 block Highway 99: An intoxicated subject was removed from a business after the subject was found sleeping outside on the property.

1000 block Euclid Avenue: A man called police to report a suspicious vehicle leaving his driveway.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen from a residence sometime overnight.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: A storage area was broken into and items were stolen.

7700 block 230th Street Southwest: Catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles while parked at a repair facility.

8700 block 238th Street Southwest: Items were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle. Two suspects were observed on video surveillance.

8400 block Main Street: A man damaged campaign signs.

400 block Admiral Way: A victim taking photos at the beach was confront by an unknown suspect who assaulted and stole his camera. The suspect was not identified or located.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after causing a disturbance.

23600 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a business. The suspect left on a bicycle and was not located.

20800 block 76th Avenue West: Juveniles spray painted graffiti on a building. One suspect was identified.