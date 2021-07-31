Edmonds Police Blotter: July 20-26, 2021

July 20

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: An unknown suspect smashed a gas station window and stole cigarettes.

8700 block 188th Street Southwest: A homeowner reported multiple packages were stolen from their front porch by an unidentified suspect.

22700 block Highway 99: A window was broken at a business in an apparent attempted burglary.

20800 block 72nd Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled.

21500 block 84th Avenue West: An ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend had a verbal argument.

22100 block 96th Avenue West: A man was arrested for threatening a family member.

July 21

21900 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested after being found unconscious in a vehicle.

23700 block 84th Avenue West: A man was cited for trespassing after repeatedly going into a vacant residence.

23600 block Highway 99: A retail store reported multiple thefts committed by the same identified suspect.

180th Street Southwest/72nd Avenue West: Numbers were stolen from a speed limit sign on a police portable radar trailer.

22500 block Highway 99: A woman left a store with a shopping basket of merchandise without paying.

1100 block 4th Avenue South: Police took a report of sexual abuse from four years ago.

200 block 4th Avenue South: Packages were stolen from a doorstep.

19900 block 83rd Place West: A resident made a fraud complaint after receiving a check in the mail as part of an apparent over-payment scheme.

24100 block Highway 99: A business loss prevention officer reported damage to personal belongings while at work.

July 22

800 block 112th Street Southeast: An Edmonds police K9 unit assisted the Everett Police Department in an attempt to locate a residential burglary suspect.

3400 block Stoluckquamish Lane: An Edmonds police assisted the Stillaguamish Tribal Police Department and Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with attempting to locate a domestic violence suspect with a felony warrant.

11400 block 19th Avenue Southeast: An Edmonds police K9 united helped the Everett Police Department in attempting to locate a commercial burglary suspect.

22000 block 66th Avenue West: Edmonds police K9 assisted Mountlake Terrace Police Department in locating a felony warrant suspect who was under arrest for fourth-degree assault and felony harassment.

21400 block Highway 99: A business employee requested that a disruptive man be removed from the location.

8100 block Talbot Road: A subject reported an ongoing dispute with a neighbor.

800 block Main Street: A passerby reported an altercation between a man and woman. Both parties were contacted and police determined the dispute was a verbal argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

23800 block Highway 99: A woman was cited for disorderly conduct after crossing a highway against a red pedestrian light and obstructing traffic.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A vehicle associated with a warrant suspect was located at a business. The suspect was located and arrested.

July 23

5600 block 220th Street Southwest: An Edmonds police K9 unit assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with an attempt to locate a felony warrant subject.

1000 block 7th Avenue South: A misdemeanor domestic violence assault charge was referred for a juvenile suspect.

23900 block 104th Avenue West: An unlocked vehicle was prowled and a park pass was stolen sometime overnight.

7500 block 184th Place Southwest: A subject received a fraudulent email from an unknown suspect posing as his friend. The suspect requested gift cards that were ultimately not provided.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: Police received a third-party call about a suspicious motorcycle without a license plate. The motorcycle was determined to be stolen.

300 block 6th Avenue South: A neighbor reported hearing a disturbance between a man and woman next door. Both parties were contacted and police determined it was a verbal domestic argument.

July 24

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man was arrested for a felony warrant from another law enforcement agency.

18400 block 88th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle sometime within the past few months.

5th Avenue South/Main Street: A resident found a mini-purse with cash but no owner information.

200 block Railroad Avenue: Police investigated an argument between people with a child in common.

18600 block Olympic View Drive: A traffic cone and personal speed sign were stolen from the side of the road.

22000 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant from another law enforcement agency.

24100 block Highway 99: An unidentified man stole a cart full of unpaid merchandise from a store and fled in a vehicle. The suspect was not located.

July 25

22900 block Highway 99: An unknown suspect broke a business door and damaged a cash register inside. Nothing was reported stolen at the time.

22300 block Highway 99: A business’ front glass door was broken and cash was stolen from inside.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A man violated a court protection order when he burglarized his brother’s home.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A catalytic converter was stolen.

100 block West Dayton Street: Contents from a backpack temporarily hidden from view under a wooden landing were reported stolen.

July 26

22500 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant.

1100 block 3rd Avenue South: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

18200 block 80th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal argument between a husband and wife.

1000 block 3rd Avenue South: A resident discovered a fraudulent unemployment claim was filed under their name.

100 block Pine Street: A subject requested a police report for unauthorized messages sent from his cell phone by an ex-girlfriend.

21900 block Highway 99: A motorcycle fled from an officer who attempted to conduct a traffic stop for not having a visible license plate.

23800 block Highway 99: A motel manager requested that a man who refused to leave after check-out time be removed from the location.

8100 block 215th Place Southwest: A resident discovered that rental vehicles were being rented under their name.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance between apartment complex residents regarding a dog-related incident.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with locating a robbery suspect driving a stolen vehicle. The suspect was arrested in Edmonds. See related story here.