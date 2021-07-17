Edmonds Police Blotter July 6-12, 2021

July 6

22900 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested in front of a closed business for delivery of a controlled substance.

21900 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered unoccupied in a business parking lot.

400 block 4th Avenue North: A rented moving truck exploded ina parking lot. causing property damage. The vehicle was unoccupied and the cause is under investigation. See related story here.

7300 block 210th Street Southwest: A stolen motorcycle was recovered.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: A stolen motorcycle was recovered.

July 7

22100 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested after police stopped them for driving a vehicle with a stolen license plate.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: A warrant subject was arrested after two suspicious subjects were located at a closed business after hours.

18300 block 84th Place West: An unidentified subject attempted to apply for loans/credit cards using the reporting party’s information.

23600 block Highway 99: A man reported three subjects forced him to drive around looking for his girlfriend because she stole from them.

300 block 6th Avenue South: A catalytic converter was stolen overnight.

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A resident reported an unknown suspect gained access to the victim’s personal information and took out a loan, which was then transferred into a crypto currency account.

8100 block 206th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect attempted to rent out a home that did not belong to them.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: Police responded to a parking lot disturbance between two men.

July 8

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: A condominium sliding glass door was discovered damaged; possibly by a BB gun.

24100 block Highway 99: An unoccupied stolen vehicle was located in a business parking lot.

22200 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested for a warrant after police conducted a traffic stop.

24100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a business parking lot.

18700 block 78th Place West: A residential gate to a backyard was damaged by an unknown person attempting to gain entry.

400 block 3rd Avenue South: Damage was done to a vehicle while it was parked in an apartment complex parking lot.

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way: A business was burglarized and personal property was stolen from within.

900 block Alder Street: Police responded to a verbal argument between mother and son.

July 9

700 block Main Street: A vehicle owner discovered an unknown subject inside their vehicle. The suspect was located and charged with trespassing.

24100 block Highway 99: A woman stole shoplifted from a business.

8500 block 220th Street Southwest: A resident reported noticing items possibly moved outside of their home.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A woman reported being upset with her boyfriend for crimes he allegedly committed.

1200 block Emerald Hills Drive: A large package was stolen from the front porch of a residence.

9th Avenue South/Spruce Street: A vehicle owner interrupted a subject seen crawling under the vehicle in a possible attempt to steal a catalytic converter.

7700 block 200th Street Southwest: Fraudulent charges were reportedly made on a stolen credit card the owner never received in the mail.

22000 block Highway 99: A business employee turned in a found tablet device for safekeeping.

100 block Sunset Avenue North: A vehicle key fob was found on the street and turned in to the police.

22500 block Highway 99: A business requested a woman who had damaged product packaging and attempted to conceal other items be removed from the location.

300 block Admiral Way: Police responded to a collision between boats moored in the marina.

20900 block 76th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal dispute between a soon-to-be ex-boyfriend and girlfriend.

7500 block 180th Street Southwest: A verbal argument between husband and wife occurred.

July 10

9500 block Bowdoin Way: A tote bag containing mail was found at a park and turned in to the police.

18300 block 72nd Avenue West: A verbal argument was reported between a woman and her ex-boyfriend.

22700 block 78th Avenue West: A motorcycle was stolen from an open carport.

24100 block Highway 99: A vehicle window was broken and items were stolen from inside.

23700 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested for assaulting his father.

200 block Bell Street: A man forgot where he parked his vehicle and reported it as stolen. The vehicle was located west of the location.

202nd Street Southwest/76th Avenue West: Police responded to a third-party report of a possible DUI driver. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver was arrested for DUI.

July 11

18300 block 72nd Avenue West: A woman was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend.

7400 block 169th Place Southwest: A hole was cut in a chain link property fence.

7500 block 220th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A rear vehicle license plate was reported stolen.

21900 block 82nd Place West: A resident reported fraudulent activity on their credit card. The victim said the card had likely been stolen from the mailbox.

1100 block Sea Vista Place: A residence was burglarized and jewelry was stolen. Police said the suspect may have accessed residence through a window.

24100 block Highway 99: A man and woman stole from a business and left in a vehicle before police arrived on the scene.

9400 block 232nd Street Southwest: A vehicle was reported stolen overnight from a residence. The vehicle was later recovered, unoccupied, in Everett.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was offering to sell rings in a parking lot.

22000 block Highway 99: A traffic stop for a registration violation resulted in a DUI arrest.

July 12

22700 block 92nd Avenue West: A subject reported a phone was lost after exiting a ride share vehicle.

200 block Main Street: A secure parking garage was burglarized and multiple vehicles were prowled. It is unknown at this time if any property was taken.

600 block 3rd Avenue South: A bathroom at a municipal park was vandalized with spray paint graffiti.

200 block 3rd Avenue North: A report of a woman screaming and a man attempting to enter a residence turned out to be a verbal altercation between a married couple.

100 block Main Street: A resident reported medication was stolen while at work. The victim suspected a coworker but had no evidence to support the claim at this time.

100 block 2nd Avenue North: A vehicle window was broken and a purse was stolen while visiting an area business.

21000 block Woodlake Drive: A Seattle bicycle theft victim reported the GPS tracker indicated it was in Edmonds.

23900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal disturbance between a man and woman arguing at a motel.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and two wallets were stolen from inside.

23100 block 15th Avenue Southeast: An Edmonds police K9 unit assist the Bothell Police Department with locating a domestic violence assault suspect.

18800 block Olympic View Drive: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle while parked in front of their residence overnight.

17600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for a warrant after refusing to leave a property.