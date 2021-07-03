Edmonds Police Blotter: June 22-30, 2021

J

une 22

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.

18600 block 78th Place West: Mail and packages were stolen from in front of a residence.

21500 block 73rd Place West: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

21100 block 80th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported dispute and alleged threats made between tenants at an apartment complex.

23200 block Edmonds Way: A hit-and-run collision occurred.

June 23

7300 block 212th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was located in a parking lot with a stolen rear license plate. The stolen plate was taken for destruction and the vehicle was recovered.

22000 block Highway 99: A woman discovered her vehicle’s license plate was stolen and replaced with another license plate.

23300 block Highway 99: A vehicle owner found scratches on their vehicle after visiting a business.

700 block 15th Way Southwest: A victim reported being defrauded of several thousand dollars after receiving a call from a suspect claiming to be an online sales company security representative.

23000 block Highway 99: Police were called to investigate a hit-and-run collision. The investigation is ongoing.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was detained by store security after shoplifting.

21600 block 84th Avenue West: Police are investigating graffiti located on school walls.

23700 block Highway 99: Edmonds police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police with locating a suspect who broke a bus window. The suspect was arrested.

8700 block 220th Street Southwest: Someone broke into a church storage room. Nothing appeared to be stolen. The reporting party did not want to prosecute for a crime.

17100 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.

June 24

22600 block Highway 99: A report of domestic assault led to an arrest for assault and DUI.

8400 block 70th Street Northeast: Edmonds police assisted the Marysville Police Department with locating two attempted residential burglary suspects. The suspects were not located.

21600 block 79th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a wife and husband at a residence.

18400 block Olympic View Drive: A residence was burglarized and a credit card was stolen and used to make fraudulent charges.

22200 block Highway 99: An assault complaint investigation resulted in a subject being removed from a business.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A resident submitted a friend’s firearm for destruction.

800 block Aloha Street: A woman received a new driver’s license that she did not request.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A former resident reported her ex might be following and monitoring her.

300 block Railroad Avenue: Police responded to a report of a vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks. It was removed and no injuries or damage to the tracks were reported.

1200 block Skyline Drive: An assault occurred between a boyfriend and girlfriend. The investigation is ongoing.

June 25

23500 block Edmonds Way: An argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend was reported.

4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with attempting to locate a domestic violence assault suspect. The suspect was not found.

1200 block Olympic View Drive: A man was observed taking property from a business.

7700 block 220th Street Southwest: A victim’s Social Security debit card was reported stolen from a mailbox and money was withdrawn from the victim’s bank account.

9100 block 244th Street Southwest: A resident reported an acquaintance made threats via a third party.

Edmonds Way/95th Place West: A vehicle collision investigation led to a DUI arrest.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman assaulted another woman.

200 block 4th Avenue North: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a woman and her boyfriend.

June 26

9500 block 244th Street Southwest:Police responded to a verbal altercation between a man and woman.

22000 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.

7000 block Lake Ballinger Way: An unidentified subject appeared at a homeowner’s door.

7300 block 212th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect blocked a sink drain and turned on water in the bathroom of a medical building, causing water to overflow and damage the floor.

8000 block Olympic View Drive: A victim reported a van was broken into and a purse was stolen while parked at a park.

22600 block Highway 99: An ex-employee was removed from a business after refusing to leave when demanding their paycheck early.

23000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a car dealership.

7100 block 180th Street Southwest: A woman was removed from a residence after a dispute over child custody.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A citizen turned in a found wallet.

8100 block Talbot Road: Police responded to a disturbance and ongoing harassment issue between neighbors.

100 block 9th Avenue South: Police responded to a verbal argument between an ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend.

21100 block 78th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal argument between a teenage daughter and mother.

June 27

6800 block 180th Street Southwest: Two juvenile sisters were reported as runaways. The children were later located by their parents.

21300 block 80th Avenue West: A vehicle owner claimed a vehicle was stolen but was unable to confirm whether it was lent out.

800 block Casper Street: A wallet was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked in a church parking lot.

23300 block 84th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and a wallet and other property was stolen from inside.

500 block 128th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with attempting to find a suspect in possession of a stolen vehicle. The suspect was not located.

22200 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a motel.

June 28

400 block Dayton Street: A man and woman were arguing but left the scene before police arrived.

8900 block 179th Place Southwest: A business paid $14,000 in fraudulent invoices; checks were sent out and cashed by unknown suspects.

800 block Main Street: Police responded to a verbal altercation between a mother and daughter.

500 block Elm Way: Numerous power tools were reported stolen from a parked business vehicle.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: An assault was reported between business employees. The investigation is ongoing.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject causing a disturbance at a medical facility was arrested for disorderly conduct.

June 29

100 block 2nd Avenue South: A victim reported a vehicle was broken into and a wallet was stolen.

500 block Paradise Lane: A vehicle was prowled, but no theft was reported.

1500 block 9th Avenue North: A married couple had a loud argument over COVID-19 related stresses.

100 block 5th Avenue South: A business received a sexually explicit photograph.

1400 block Southeast Everett Mall Way: An Edmonds police K9 unit assisted the Everett Police Department with a felony theft incident. An evidence track was performed after the suspect was taken into custody.

100 block West Dayton Street: A vehicle window was discovered broken and a purse was stolen from inside.

June 30

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal dispute between a man and his daughter.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: Two known subjects with outstanding warrants were located and arrested.

22200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested after trespassing at a business for the second time.

7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.

16100 block 75th Avenue West: A driver backed into and damaged a city park fence.

22600 block 93rd Place West: A vehicle was reported stolen from a residence sometime overnight. It was later located unoccupied in Snohomish.

24300 block 76th Avenue West: Packages containing brand-name foam mattress and accessories were reported stolen.

700 block Admiral Way: A man broke the window of a parked vehicle and stole a purse from inside.

23200 block Highway 99: Fraudulent activity was discovered on a credit card that was mailed to the wrong address.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman took items from a store without paying and fled.

22900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for felony assault, vehicular hit and run and resisting arrest stemming from a disturbance at a bar.