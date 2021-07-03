Edmonds Police Blotter: June 22-30, 2021

J
une 22
21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.
18600 block 78th Place West: Mail and packages were stolen from in front of a residence.
21500 block 73rd Place West: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
21100 block 80th Avenue West: Police responded to a reported dispute and alleged threats made between tenants at an apartment complex.
23200 block Edmonds Way: A hit-and-run collision occurred.
June 23
7300 block 212th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was located in a parking lot with a stolen rear license plate. The stolen plate was taken for destruction and the vehicle was recovered.
22000 block Highway 99: A woman discovered her vehicle’s license plate was stolen and replaced with another license plate.
23300 block Highway 99: A vehicle owner found scratches on their vehicle after visiting a business.
700 block 15th Way Southwest: A victim reported being defrauded of several thousand dollars after receiving a call from a suspect claiming to be an online sales company security representative.
23000 block Highway 99: Police were called to investigate a hit-and-run collision. The investigation is ongoing.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was detained by store security after shoplifting.
21600 block 84th Avenue West: Police are investigating graffiti located on school walls.
23700 block Highway 99: Edmonds police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police with locating a suspect who broke a bus window. The suspect was arrested.
8700 block 220th Street Southwest: Someone broke into a church storage room. Nothing appeared to be stolen. The reporting party did not want to prosecute for a crime.
17100 block 68th Avenue West: A subject was arrested for domestic assault.
June 24
22600 block Highway 99: A report of domestic assault led to an arrest for assault and DUI.
8400 block 70th Street Northeast: Edmonds police assisted the Marysville Police Department with locating two attempted residential burglary suspects. The suspects were not located.
21600 block 79th Avenue West: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a wife and husband at a residence.
18400 block Olympic View Drive: A residence was burglarized and a credit card was stolen and used to make fraudulent charges.
22200 block Highway 99: An assault complaint investigation resulted in a subject being removed from a business.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A resident submitted a friend’s firearm for destruction.
800 block Aloha Street: A woman received a new driver’s license that she did not request.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A former resident reported her ex might be following and monitoring her.
300 block Railroad Avenue: Police responded to a report of a vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks. It was removed and no injuries or damage to the tracks were reported.
1200 block Skyline Drive: An assault occurred between a boyfriend and girlfriend. The investigation is ongoing.
June 25
23500 block Edmonds Way: An argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend was reported.
4700 block 200th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with attempting to locate a domestic violence assault suspect. The suspect was not found.
1200 block Olympic View Drive: A man was observed taking property from a business.
7700 block 220th Street Southwest: A victim’s Social Security debit card was reported stolen from a mailbox and money was withdrawn from the victim’s bank account.
9100 block 244th Street Southwest: A resident reported an acquaintance made threats via a third party.
Edmonds Way/95th Place West: A vehicle collision investigation led to a DUI arrest.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman assaulted another woman.
200 block 4th Avenue North: Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a woman and her boyfriend.
June 26
9500 block 244th Street Southwest:Police responded to a verbal altercation between a man and woman.
22000 block Highway 99: A traffic stop led to a DUI arrest.
7000 block Lake Ballinger Way: An unidentified subject appeared at a homeowner’s door.
7300 block 212th Street Southwest: An unknown suspect blocked a sink drain and turned on water in the bathroom of a medical building, causing water to overflow and damage the floor.
8000 block Olympic View Drive: A victim reported a van was broken into and a purse was stolen while parked at a park.
22600 block Highway 99: An ex-employee was removed from a business after refusing to leave when demanding their paycheck early.
23000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a car dealership.
7100 block 180th Street Southwest: A woman was removed from a residence after a dispute over child custody.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A citizen turned in a found wallet.
8100 block Talbot Road: Police responded to a disturbance and ongoing harassment issue between neighbors.
100 block 9th Avenue South: Police responded to a verbal argument between an ex-boyfriend and ex-girlfriend.
21100 block 78th Avenue West: Police responded to a verbal argument between a teenage daughter and mother.
June 27
6800 block 180th Street Southwest: Two juvenile sisters were reported as runaways. The children were later located by their parents.
21300 block 80th Avenue West: A vehicle owner claimed a vehicle was stolen but was unable to confirm whether it was lent out.
800 block Casper Street: A wallet was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked in a church parking lot.
23300 block 84th Avenue West: A vehicle was prowled and a wallet and other property was stolen from inside.
500 block 128th Street Southwest: Edmonds police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with attempting to find a suspect in possession of a stolen vehicle. The suspect was not located.
22200 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a motel.
June 28
400 block Dayton Street: A man and woman were arguing but left the scene before police arrived.
8900 block 179th Place Southwest: A business paid $14,000 in fraudulent invoices; checks were sent out and cashed by unknown suspects.
800 block Main Street: Police responded to a verbal altercation between a mother and daughter.
500 block Elm Way: Numerous power tools were reported stolen from a parked business vehicle.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: An assault was reported between business employees. The investigation is ongoing.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: A subject causing a disturbance at a medical facility was arrested for disorderly conduct.
June 29
100 block 2nd Avenue South: A victim reported a vehicle was broken into and a wallet was stolen.
500 block Paradise Lane: A vehicle was prowled, but no theft was reported.
1500 block 9th Avenue North: A married couple had a loud argument over COVID-19 related stresses.
100 block 5th Avenue South: A business received a sexually explicit photograph.
1400 block Southeast Everett Mall Way: An Edmonds police K9 unit assisted the Everett Police Department with a felony theft incident. An evidence track was performed after the suspect was taken into custody.
100 block West Dayton Street: A vehicle window was discovered broken and a purse was stolen from inside.
June 30
8100 block 238th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal dispute between a man and his daughter.
21000 block 74th Avenue West: Two known subjects with outstanding warrants were located and arrested.
22200 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested after trespassing at a business for the second time.
7600 block 230th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen.
16100 block 75th Avenue West: A driver backed into and damaged a city park fence.
22600 block 93rd Place West: A vehicle was reported stolen from a residence sometime overnight. It was later located unoccupied in Snohomish.
24300 block 76th Avenue West: Packages containing brand-name foam mattress and accessories were reported stolen.
700 block Admiral Way: A man broke the window of a parked vehicle and stole a purse from inside.
23200 block Highway 99: Fraudulent activity was discovered on a credit card that was mailed to the wrong address.
23600 block Highway 99: A woman took items from a store without paying and fled.
22900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for felony assault, vehicular hit and run and resisting arrest stemming from a disturbance at a bar.
Well I read it every time. Thank you Edmonds Police Dept. I noticed today that about 3/4 of these could have been avoided. 1. Don’t leave your purse and wallet in your car and leave. Really!
2. If you do have to leave your purse or phone or anything like a nice leather jacket only leave it if you have this thing called a trunk. Most vehicles have trunks. Ha.
3. lock your doors day and night. These folks are very brazen sometimes…Don’t have screens only on downstairs windows and or sliders.
4.Quit fighting out in public for all to hear…or maybe you too should be arrested for disturbing the peace.
Now if ya do all of those our policemen and women can be safer and get the bad guys and actually get sleep and some peace themselves. Its another win win.
I do find it astonishing that so many people leave their purses and wallets in their cars just sitting there for the world to see. I mean that is just I don’t even know the word… Its beyond careless thought. Ha