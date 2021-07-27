Edmonds Police Foundation celebrates 25 years, invites public to golf tournament fundraiser

The Edmonds Police Foundation has released its new logo to celebrate its 25th anniversary, and is also reminds the public that it’s time to register for the annual David Stern Memorial Golf Tournament fundraiser, scheduled for Aug. 23 at Harbour Pointe Golf Club.

Stern

The foundation raises money to support education, training and equipment for the Edmonds Police Department not covered through the city budget. This year, the foundation is focused on funding portable AED units that will be outfitted in all of Edmonds police vehicles. “Because our law enforcement officers are often available to be first on scene, these devices will offer the precious advantage of time, assisting in life-saving efforts,” said Foundation President Gail Welfringer. “Our community will be safer with this valuable equipment in our vehicles.”

Golf tournament sponsors so far include Wally’s Towing, ServPro, Fairway Mortgage, First Financial Bank, Campbell Auto Group, Here to Help, American Mortgage, BCC Directories, Clyborne Real Estate, PepsiCo, Kelly Rapp and Darlene Stern-Rapp.

Edmonds Police Chief David Stern passed away unexpectedly while on duty on April 25, 2007. He served the community as a law enforcement officer for nearly 40 years, including more than six years as the Edmonds police chief.

To sponsor or play in the tournament or to donate to or learn more about the Edmonds Police Foundation, visit www.edmondspolicefoundation.org