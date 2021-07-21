Edmonds Rotary Club and partners break ground on student science labs in rural Gambia

After two-and-a-half years of fundraising, grant writing and partnership development, the Edmonds Rotary Club — in conjunction with Rotary of Brusubi-Serrakunda — has broken ground on a Bridge To Success literary project in Gambia.

The partnership with the MRC Holland Foundation was solidified during the winter, and the philanthropic organization agreed to build a new, three-classroom science lab at Kaur Wharftown, and refurbish three classrooms into lab space at Niani in Wassu, the original site.

The new science labs will service over 2,500 students in rural Gambia. As a result, students will now be able to stay in their own homes and villages, while fulfilling their graduation requirements established by the Gambian Ministry of Basic Education.

“This is a major boost for education in rural Gambia, which will benefit students for decades to come,” Edmonds Rotary Club President Maggie Peterson said.