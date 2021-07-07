Edmonds Waterfront Center announces community partnerships

The Edmonds Waterfront Center, home of the Edmonds Senior Center, on Tuesday announced partnerships with two organizations: Snohomish County Legal Services and Bastyr Center for Natural Health.

Snohomish County Legal Services

Snohomish County Legal Services will be hosting a Housing Legal Clinic July 19 from 9 a.m. to noon. The organization is offering free legal services to qualifying residents of Snohomish County who are at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines. Pre-registration is required. For those who qualify, this clinic will offer free 20-minute consultations with an attorney who will offer advice to tenants who are facing eviction or have legal questions about their tenancy. To register, call the Edmonds Waterfront Center at 425-774-5555 before July 12 to begin the intake process and schedule an appointment. Spanish-speaking attorneys are also available. Pre-registration and screening is required.

Bastyr Center for Natural Health

The Bastyr Center for Natural Health is providing a clinic on-site at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. The clinic provides naturopathic medicine to seniors and is open to people of all ages. Treatments may include dietary and lifestyle counseling and education, hands-on physical therapies, and herbal and nutritional supplements.

The clinic is open for two shifts, Tuesday afternoon and Thursday morning, and involves four senior Bastyr University students along with a faculty advisor and resident for each shift.

Each first office call visit is 90 minutes and a full medical history will be taken. Each follow-up visit is 60 minutes. Call 425.774.5555 to make an appointment. The cost is $15 for each visit and is paid to the Edmonds Senior Center to help offset the costs associated with offering this program. This fee can be waived if it presents a financial hardship for the patient.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave.