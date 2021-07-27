Edmonds-Woodway’s Paulson among winners in Summer Smash high school tennis tourney

Edmonds-Woodway’s Natalie Paulson was among the champions in last weekend’s Snohomish Summer Smash tennis tournament for high school tennis players.

After a one-year layoff due to the pandemic, the tournament at Snohomish High School drew 132 players from over 30 Western Washington high schools. After four days of play, the championship results were as follows:

Joseph Jeon of Kamiak took the Boys Bronze Singles title, Rhys Armas of Roosevelt High School captured the Boys Silver Singles title and Glacier Peak’s Dario Ristovski won the Boys Gold Singles crown over Edmonds-Woodway’s Russell Anderson. The brother team of Chendur and Saravana Jayavelu from North Creek grabbed the Boys Silver Doubles title. Marysville-Pilchuck’s Brooke Asper won the Girls Silver Single title, and Natalie Paulson from Edmonds-Woodway won the Gold Singles. Girls Silver Doubles was a win for the hometown team, with the Snohomish duo of Paige Erickson and Anneke Hanson taking the title, while the Girls Gold Doubles title was taken by the Jackson sister team of Shubhi and Isha Handa.

Jackson’s Brady Thomas — heading to Eastern Washington University to play tennis — teamed up with Natalie Paulson to take the Mixed Doubles title over Ben Silber from Shorecrest and partner Paige Oliver of Edmonds-Woodway. And Kentwood’s Kyle Lee and Issaquah’s Lucas Pastor — the state doubles champion as a freshman — gutted out a 6-7, 6-4, 10-8 victory over Glacier Peak’s Ristovski and Shorecrest’s Silber.