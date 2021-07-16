Election 2021: Ballots in mail this week for Aug. 3 primary

Local ballots for the Aug. 3 primary election will be mailed to residents this week. Edmonds residents will be voting to narrow the field of three or more candidates running for Edmonds City Council Positions 1 and 2, as well as commissioners serving on boards for South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue (unincorporated areas only) and Public Hospital District 2.

Local races appearing on the Aug. 3 ballot include:

City of Edmonds

Edmonds City Council Position 1: incumbent Kristiana Johnson and challengers Alicia Crank and Brian Hartman.

Edmonds City Council Position 2: incumbent (appointed) Luke Distelhorst and challengers Will Chen, Janelle Cass and Lora Petso.

Edmonds Port Commission

Port of Edmonds Commissioner-at-Large Position 5: incumbent Steve Johnson and challengers Selena Killin and Scott Marshall

South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue

Commissioner Position-at-Large 7: incumbent David Chan, Ben Messaoudi, Rashawn Smith

Public Hospital District 2

Commissioner Position 2: Rico Tessandore, Zemach Faris, Carolyn Brennan

The primary narrows the field of candidates for local offices and voters can register or update voter information in person until Aug. 3. However, July 26 is the last day for voters to register or update voter information online. You can register in person at the Snohomish County Auditor’s Office in Everett or the Alderwood Water and Wastewater District in Lynnwood through Election Day Aug. 3.

Primary ballots can be submitted anytime after voters receive them and election day on Aug. 3. In order to be included in the results, voted ballots must be postmarked by that day or returned to a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. Aug. 3. See a list of drop box locations here.

Local voters’ pamphlets for the Aug. 3 primary, which provide more information about all of the various candidates, have been mailed to residences and can also be viewed here. Included is a statement from City Council Position 1 candidate Brian Hartman, who has not responded to requests for interviews.

You can also watch a video of the July 14 Edmonds City Council Candidate Debate here.

To ensure voter registration information is up to date or to register to vote, visit votewa.gov. The site can also be used to confirm that a voted ballot has been received and accepted. Snohomish County Elections can be contacted at 425-388-3444 if voters have any questions.