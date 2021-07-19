Election 2021: Cass sees fundraising surge in latest Edmonds City Council campaign reporting

Notes: (I) indicates incumbent;

* The Washington State Public Disclosure laws require that candidates who spent more than $5,000 on a prior campaign or expect to spend $5,000 on the current campaign must file campaign finance reports with the PDC. Candidates who do not meet either of these criteria must still register with the PDC and file a personal financial report, but are not required to file campaign financial reports.

Fundraising activity and campaign spending is picking up for candidates running for Edmonds City Council as the clock ticks down to the Aug. 3 primary election. With ballots already appearing in mailboxes, voters who have made up their minds have the option to complete and submit them immediately. This report brings you up to date as of July 18, with the latest updates from the Public Disclosure Commission on the various candidates’ campaign finances.

As previously reported, in Edmonds nine candidates have filed for the three City Council positions that will be decided this November. Council Position 1 is a three-way race pitting incumbent Kristiana Johnson against challengers Alicia Crank and Brian Hartman. Three challengers (Janelle Cass, Will Chen and former Councilmember Lora Petso) are hoping to unseat incumbent (appointed) Luke Distelhorst in Position 2, making this a four-way race. Finally, former City Councilmember and 2019 mayoral candidate Neil Tibbott is facing off against 11-year City Council incumbent Adrianne Fraley-Monillas for Position 3. (Because this is a two-way race, Fraley-Monillas and Tibbott won’t appear on the ballot until the November general election.)

The latest numbers since our last report (July 5) show Will Chen (Position 2) and Neil Tibbott (Position 3) leading the pack in overall fundraising, both with a war chests topping $30,000. Position 1 hopeful Alicia Crank has a huge head start in fundraising for her race, having amassed almost 10 times more than her closest opponent, incumbent Kristiana Johnson. The third Position 1 candidate, Brian Hartman, shows no financial activity.

In the hot race for Position 2, Janelle Cass is catching up fast to top fundraiser Chen, almost doubling her campaign bankroll since our last report — with just shy of $25,000 in total donations. Incumbent Luke Distelhorst has acquired an additional $4,000 in his campaign fund since our last report, while Lora Petso continues to show no financial activity.

The accompanying table details the figures reported by each campaign to the PDC as of Sunday, July 18. Information in this table comes from the Public Disclosure Commission and the Washington Secretary of State’s VoteWA web page.

For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how/where the money has been spent. Look here to see the breakdown of contribution from individuals vs businesses vs PACs, detailed spending records, and more.

Note that for races with more than two candidates (Positions 1 and 2), the top two vote-getters in the Aug. 3 primary will advance to the November general election. Fraley-Monillas and Tibbott – are already both assured a place on the November ballot.

— By Larry Vogel