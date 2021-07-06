Election 2021: Edmonds council candidates’ campaign financial reports as of July 5

Notes: (I) indicates incumbent;

* The Washington State Public Disclosure laws require that candidates who spent more than $5,000 on a prior campaign or expect to spend $5,000 on the current campaign must file campaign finance reports with the PDC. Candidates who do not meet either of these criteria must still register with the PDC and file a personal financial report, but are not required to file campaign financial reports.

Fundraising activity and campaign spending is beginning to pick up for candidates running for Edmonds City Council in this year’s local elections. This report brings you up to date as of July 5, with the latest updates from the Public Disclosure Commission on the various candidates’ campaign finances.

As previously reported, in Edmonds nine candidates have filed for the three city council positions that will be decided this November. Council Position 1 is a three-way race pitting incumbent Kristiana Johnson against challengers Alicia Crank and Brian Hartman. Three challengers (Janelle Cass, Will Chen and former City Councilmember Lora Petso) are hoping to unseat incumbent (appointed) Luke Distelhorst in Position 2, making this a four-way race. Finally, former City Councilmember and 2019 mayoral candidate Neil Tibbott is facing off against 11-year City Council incumbent Adrianne Fraley-Monillas for Position 3. For more information about these and other local races, see our May 21 article here.

The latest numbers since our last report (June 22) show Will Chen continuing lead in overall fundraising, with a war chest just shy of $30,000, more than the combined total of his two Position 2 opponents. While showing no additional contributions since our last report, Position 3 challenger Neil Tibbott continues leading incumbent Adrienne Fraley-Monillas in total fundraising, despite Fraley-Monillas accumulating an additional $500. Position 1 hopeful Alicia Crank has a huge head start in fundraising but has adjusted her spending figures down by more than $4,000 from our June 22 report. Her two opponents, incumbent Kristiana Johnson and challenger Brian Hartman, continue to report no financial activity.

Note that for races with more than two candidates (Positions 1 and 2), the top two vote-getters in the Aug. 3 primary will advance to the November general election. As the only two candidates for Position 3, Fraley-Monillas and Tibbott both are assured a place on the November ballot.

The accompanying table details the figures reported by each campaign to the PDC as of Monday, July 5. For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how/where the money has been spent. Information in this table comes from the Public Disclosure Commission and the Washington Secretary of State’s VoteWA web page.

To keep you, our readers, informed throughout the election cycle, look to My Edmonds News for regular updates on campaign finances along with other election-related news.

— By Larry Vogel