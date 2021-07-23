Enjoy flavors of a bountiful summer season at Saturday’s Edmonds Museum Summer Market

Sunny warm days and cool nights have provided our farmers with an excellent growing season. Whether you are looking for fresh orchard fruits, berries or row crop veggies, the market this week is bursting with colors and flavors.

From Collins, Martin Family and Rest Awhile Fruit, shoppers will find cherries, apricots, plums, and even early peaches. Each farmer features different varieties, so be sure to visit each one to find the flavors you favor.

If you are looking for berries, Frog Song, Hayton, Schmidt Blueberries, Bow HIll and Skagit Sun have a wide variety to chose from. Varieties include blueberries and various blackberries, as well as golden and red raspberries.

Our vegetable farmers — including Well Fed, Frog Song, Alvarez and of course Gypsy Rows — have all kinds of veggies. Squash and zucchinis are now in season, including the ever-popular patty-pan squash. Pickling and slicing cucumbers are crisp and flavorful, and you can even find lemon cucumbers if you come early. String beans, corn, lettuce heads, broccoli, radishes and corn — the list goes on and on. And with it all, don’t forget tomatoes from Flying Tomato Farm.

This week, Sky Valley and Martiny Livestock return to the market, and join Well Fed Farms, Wilson Fish and St. Jude Tuna with different meat options for your grilling delight. If you are looking for pork chops or sausages, check out either Sky Valley Family or Well Fed Farms. For lamb, Martiny Livestock is your place to shop, and for fish, you can choose between Wilson Fish or St. Jude.

Finally, Skagit Mushrooms and Deborah’s Pies return this week after missing last week. We are also thrilled to welcome back 11 Olives with their delicious selection of olive oils. These producers join Pete’s Toffee, Junebug Ferments, Bubba’s Salsa, John Boy Caramels, La Pasta and so many more.

So, start you lists today, and plan to spend the day with us on Saturday. We will be open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., with both Snohomish Bakery and Breadmonds featuring delicious freshly baked treats to enjoy as you start your day. See you at the market!

— By Christina Martin, Market Manager