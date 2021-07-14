FC Edmonds Girls 2005 soccer team takes fifth at nationals

The FC Edmonds Girls 2005 U16 team from Sno-King Youth Club took fifth in the NPL Finals (Nationals) in Colorado earlier this month.

FC Edmonds is the competitive soccer option of Sno-King Youth Club and primarily serves players from the Edmonds School District. The league offers both premier and select soccer. Players are from Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Bothell, Shoreline, Snohomish, Marysville, Arlington, and Stanwood. The head coach is John Lowdon, assisted by Alvin Little and Josh Cardin.

The team’s appearance at the tournament in Commerce City, Colorado, marked the second time in two years the team has competed in the NPL Finals, and they finished as one of the top five teams in the U.S. for their age group. The team posted a 7-1 record this season in the Washington Premier League, scoring 29 goals and allowing just five. The team has tied or won 56 out of 57 games over a four-year period: 53 wins, three ties, and one loss.

The team had dominating performances against their first two opponents — Texas and Minnesota — and came up just one goal shy of entering the Final Four.

“I am proud of all 16 girls that made the trip,” said Head Coach John Lowdon. “I felt like we played some great soccer the whole tournament. I believe as a team we learned a lot about ourselves & will keep improving. If you have not played at a national tournament, it is not easy to win a game. Throw in the altitude and the heat, this takes some tough girls to play at this level.”

“On behalf of FC Edmonds, I would like to congratulate the players and coaches for having the opportunity to play on the national stage,” said FC Edmonds Director of Soccer Operations Ryan Camden. “Having the chance to compete for a national title is a goal some clubs/teams never get to experience.

Players on the team roster are: Rachel Snow, Katie Snow, Chloe Parker, Kendal Graves, Alivia Berry, Rachel McAllister, Mairead McGuigan, Natalie Streuli, Daniela Cortezzo, Alia Lowdon, Natalie Cardin, Taylor Beirne, Morgan Damschen, Marieka Staheli, Valeria Landa, Jersey Walker and Ava DePew.

