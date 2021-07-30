Feedme Hospitality Lemonade Stand raises $2,350 for An Edmonds Kind of 4th

The Feedme Hospitality & Restaurant Group recently donated $2,350 to support the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce’s An Edmonds Kind of 4th celebration — results of proceeds collected during its lemonade stand fundraiser. Feedme Hospitality owners Andrew Leckie and Shubert Ho — who own Edmonds establishments Salt & Iron, Shooby Doo Catering, Bar Dojo, The Mar•Ket, SanKai, Potlatch Bistro, Fire & the Feast and Shore Pine Coffee & Gelato — were able to collect and donate $2,350 to the chamber. The proceeds came from customers who purchased regular and spiked lemonade over the 4th of July weekend.

“We can’t thank our community enough for their support” said Edmonds Chamber President and CEO Greg Urban. “It has been hard enough for our business owners to keep their operations going, and to then think of ways to help others is just amazing. The funds raised from the lemonade sales make it easier to produce these community events, which take a lot more staff time and resources than most people would guess.

“Thank you to the entire Feedme Hospitality staff for helping this beloved Edmonds celebration,” Urban added.