Foundation for Edmonds School District receives $111,800 grant from WhiteHorse Foundation to serve families in need  

he Foundation for Edmonds School District has received a grant of $111,800 from the WhiteHorse Foundation to help support its Whole Families, Whole Communities program benefiting low-income families in the Edmonds School District.

The WhiteHorse Foundation supports organizations that work to improve the quality of life for children, youth, and families in Snohomish County.

Since launching in 2017, Whole Families, Whole Communities serves more 300 families a year in the Edmonds School District. Funding from the WhiteHorse Foundation will allow the foundation to increase support to students when facing mental health issues, housing insecurity, academic progress and many other challenges.

Additionally, the foundation will continue to provide important services such as free Nourishing Network meals alongside career classes and coaching to families. “The foundation is working hard to ensure families are connected to vital services and support” said Foundation Executive Director Deborah Brandi. “We are incredibly thankful for The WhiteHorse Foundation and we know that this will make a big impact on our families, especially as we continue to see the full effects of the pandemic on people’s lives.”

The Edmonds School District is Snohomish County’s largest public school district, serving more than 21,000 students across 35 campuses. Boundaries span five communities including Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and part of Bothell. The Foundation for Edmonds School District provides supplemental funding to support district students, families, and educators. Learn more at www.foundationesd.org.