From the Publisher’s Desk: You can tell it’s election season

Dear readers:

Every two years, we have city elections and every two years, I see the following behavior as the ballots hit mailboxes:

— A flurry of letters to the editor from supporters about candidates’ accomplishments or opponents of certain candidates about their wrongdoings.

— Accusations of campaign signs being stolen or vandalized.

— Comments that are borderline (or sometimes over the top) inappropriate in terms of personal attacks or other misinformation about those running for office.

So as of Wednesday, July 21, we will no longer be accepting letters to the editor regarding support of, or opposition to, candidates or campaigns for the duration of the primary season (through Aug. 3). I would also ask that the candidate-related commentary be respectful and be assured that I am monitoring those comments diligently to ensure that they stay that way. If your comment doesn’t get approved, it’s because I have determined it doesn’t meet our guidelines.

Thanks in advance for your help.

Teresa Wippel

Publisher