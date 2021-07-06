It’s a go for in-person Edmonds City Council candidates debate July 14 at ECA

Here’s your chance to learn more about the candidates running in the Aug. 3, 2021 primary election for Edmonds City Council. With the recent lifting of many pandemic-related restrictions, My Edmonds News has confirmed with the Edmonds Center for the Arts that we can have an in-person candidate debate on Wednesday, July 14 at ECA. Plans also call for the debate to be video recorded.

Please note that wee’ve changed up the order of the event. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., with the debate beginning at 6 p.m. Immediately following the debate, an informal meet-and-greet event — where primary election candidates can meet one-on-one with voters — will be held in the ECA lobby.

According to ECA policy, masks are not required for fully vaccinated people attending the event, but are strongly encouraged. The ECA will also have the bar and concessions open for those who would like to enjoy those, and they can be taken into the auditorium.

The debate will go in order of council positions on the primary ballot — Position 1 candidates followed by those running for Position 2. To be fair to all candidates, we will sequester those running for Position 2 so they can’t hear the questions in advance.

Both Positions 1 and 2 have three or more candidates on the primary ballot. The top two vote-getters will advance to the Nov. 2 general election.

The debate moderator will be My Edmonds News Publisher Teresa Wippel. The free event is being sponsored in collaboration with several Edmonds civic organizations: the Alliance of Citizens for Edmonds (ACE), the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, the Edmonds Civic Roundtable and the Edmonds Neighborhood Action Coalition (ENAC).

Representatives of those groups have agreed to submit their top three questions for the primary election candidates, which will be used as a starting point in creating a list of debate questions. My Edmonds News readers are also invited to submit their top three questions here.

Candidates who have confirmed so far for the July 14 debate are:

Position 1: Alicia Crank and Kristiana Johnson. Candidate Brian Hartman has not yet replied.

Position 2: Janelle Cass, Will Chen, Luke Distelhorst and Lora Petso