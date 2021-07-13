Georgia Schlegal wins 2021 Puget Sound Bird Fest poster art contest

Artist Georgia Schlegel has been named the winner of the 2021 Puget Sound Bird Fest Poster Art Contest with her mixed-media piece Tufted Puffin. The piece was selected by a jury from among 17 entries, and will be featured on the promotional poster for the 2021 Bird Fest event to be held in Edmonds on Sept. 11-12.

The Puget Sound Bird Fest Poster Art Contest is held each spring to select a piece of original art to be used for the festival’s promotional poster. Sponsored by the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, the winning artist is awarded a $350 prize.

Tufted Puffin depicts a dynamic underwater view of a puffin hunting for fish with collage elements that include clips from a National Geographic magazine and field guides.

“The Tufted Puffin captivated me with the contrasting black and white feathers on its face,” said the artist. “With their somewhat clownish faces, it was easy to take this piece in a very playful, energetic direction. The collage materials made it possible to sprinkle the word “puffin” and little facts about puffins throughout the piece.”

The collage was a jury favorite because of its unique perspective, technical excellence, and the clever way that the artist incorporated text into the piece. “It’s truly a magical piece”, said Vivian Olson, who represented the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation on the three-person jury. Other jurors included representatives from the Edmonds Arts Commission and the Puget Sound Bird Fest Planning Committee.

The theme of each year’s poster art contest is determined by the subject of the Keynote Presentation. This year, award-winning writer and naturalist Maria Mudd Ruth will be presenting her Keynote presentation The Not so Awkward Auks on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 10:30 a.m. in the Edmonds Plaza Room. Space will be limited and pre-registration is required.

Georgia Schlegel grew up in Edmonds. She is a third generation self-taught artist, currently exploring unexpected moments in nature through various mixed media pieces. She works primarily in watercolor, but loves mixed media for pushing the unexpected and heightening imagination. She finds endless inspiration in the beauty of the Pacific Northwest.

To learn more about the Puget Sound Bird Fest, visit www.pugetsoundbirdfest.org or find them on Facebook.