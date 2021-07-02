Get all your 4th of July fixings at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market  

Start your celebrating early by shopping with us for all your 4th of July festivities this Saturday at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market.

For those looking for holiday-themed fruits, you will find plenty of raspberries, strawberries and maybe even some blueberries at the Hayton Berries, Skagit Sun or Frog Song Farm Booth. With all the hot days we have had, the orchards are producing beautiful fruit for snacking, jamming or pie making. Collins, Martin Family and Rest Awhile will have plenty of cherries and maybe even some early apricots or apriums.

Nate from Frog Song Farm plans to bring all kinds of fruits and veggies for your holiday parties. His bounty includes eight varieties of onions, various radishes, a few pie cherries, fresh heads of lettuce, salad greens, the last of his artichokes, and so much more. Alvarez Organics promises more squash blossoms, early squashes, garlics, beans and peas.

If you are looking for something to barbecue, check out either Sky Valley Family Farm or Well Fed Farm for some great sausages, bacon, chicken or eggs; Martiny Livestock for lamb; or Wilson Fish for fresh and smoked salmon, halibut and more. In addition to these usual vendors, we are thrilled to welcome back St. Jude Tuna with canned and frozen tuna.

If you are looking for some sides or desserts to add to your meal, check out Bubba’s Salsa, Lopez Island Vineyard, Greenwood Cider, Deborah’s Pies, Junebug Ferments, Electric Habitat Brines, Pete’s Perfect Toffee or any of our other great vendors.

While you are shopping for your meals, don’t forget to pick up something nice for yourself or your holiday host. From beautiful, mounted photos to unique glass art, distinctive jewelry, fun pottery or wind chimes, our local artists bring their creations to the market every week.

So, start your lists now, and plan to spend some time with us this Saturday. We are open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and look forward to seeing you there. Our COVID guidelines have changed, and ask that if you are not vaccinated yet, you plan to wear a mask while you shop. For those fully vaccinated, the choice is yours to wear a mask or not.

— By Christina Martin, market manager