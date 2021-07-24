Haven’t voted yet? Check out these primary election resources

If you haven’t yet cast your vote in the Aug. 3 primary election, here’s a reminder of our election resources:

You can watch a video of the primary election debate for Edmonds City Council Positions 1 and 2 here. In addition, we have a written summary of the Position 1 debate here and the Position 2 debate here.

Local races appearing on the Aug. 3 ballot include:

City of Edmonds

Edmonds City Council Position 1: incumbent Kristiana Johnson and challengers Alicia Crank and Brian Hartman.

Edmonds City Council Position 2: incumbent (appointed) Luke Distelhorst and challengers Will Chen, Janelle Cass and Lora Petso.

Edmonds Port Commission

Port of Edmonds Commissioner-at-Large Position 5: incumbent Steve Johnson and challengers Selena Killin and Scott Marshall. (Read more about each of these Edmonds Port Commission candidates on our Election 2021 page.)

South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue

Commissioner Position-at-Large 7: incumbent David Chan, Ben Messaoudi, Rashawn Smith

Public Hospital District 2

Commissioner Position 2: Rico Tessandore, Zemach Faris, Carolyn Brennan

According to the Snohomish County Elections Office, ballots were mailed to all registered voters on Friday, July 16. Voters’ pamphlets, which provide more information about all of the various candidates, have been mailed to residences and can also be viewed here.

“Historically we see a sharp drop in participation in local elections, though it’s hard to overstate their importance,” said County Auditor Garth Fell. “The candidates we elect will determine priorities for our county, cities, schools and other local districts and can significantly impact your community. And voting in the primary supports candidates you want to see on your general election ballot.”

Voters can register or update an existing registration online or by mail through Monday, July 26. After July 26, voters can continue to register or make updates and vote in-person until 8 p.m. on Election Night, Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the Auditor’s Office or at an accessible voting site during specific hours.

All 30 ballot drop boxes will be open for the primary to receive voted ballots. Drop box locations can be found atwww.snoco.org/elections, but here are the ones in our general area:

Brier (near City Hall)

2901 228th St. S.W.

Brier, WA 98036

Edmonds (near library)

650 Main St.

Edmonds, WA 98020

Lynnwood (Ash Way Park and Ride)

16327 Ash Way

Lynnwood, WA 98087

Lynnwood (in front of City Hall)

19100 44th Ave. W.

Lynnwood, WA 98036

Mountlake Terrace (near library)

23300 58th Ave. W.

Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Woodway (near Town Hall)

23920 113th Pl. W.

Woodway, WA 98020

Additionally, voters can return their ballots by mail through the U.S. Postal Service. Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Aug. 3. Check the last collection time on the box and when in doubt, use a county ballot drop box.

Snohomish County Elections has accessible voting equipment for voters with disabilities and offers last-minute voter registration and ballot issuance at the following sites during the hours listed:

Location Dates and Hours of Operation Alderwood Water and Wastewater District3626 156th St. S.W. Lynnwood, WA 98087 Saturday, July 31 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Monday, Aug. 2 – 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 – 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wyndham Garden Hotel16710 Smokey Point Blvd Arlington, WA 98223 Snohomish County Auditor’s Office1st Floor Admin W 3000 Rockefeller Ave. Everett, WA 98201 Monday through Friday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Tuesday, Aug. 3 – 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Unvaccinated voters who need in-person service will be required to maintain social distance and wear face coverings in compliance with federal, state and local guidelines. Voters are encouraged to utilize online resources at www.votewa.govandwww.snoco.org/elections.

If you are registered to vote and have not received a ballot by July 21 or have additional questions or needs, call 425-388-3444 or contact us by email at elections@snoco.org. For more information, visit www.snoco.org/elections.

To ensure voter registration information is up to date or to register to vote, visit votewa.gov. The site can also be used to confirm that a voted ballot has been received and accepted. Snohomish County Elections can be contacted at 425-388-3444 if voters have any questions.