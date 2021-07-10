Hazel DeLap: Celebration of Life planned for Aug. 14

Hazel Leona (Peterson) DeLap, loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, was born February 19, 1921 and passed away on June 15, 2021 at the Sunrise View Convalescent Center in Everett, Washington, at the age of 100. Hazel was born on a farm in Halstad, Minnesota to Helen and Elias Peterson, one of 10 children. She married Gordon Kenneth DeLap December 30, 1939, who passed away March 1, 1984.

Hazel completed 8 years of public education, helped on the family farm and took on various jobs cleaning and cooking for other families.

She and Gordon moved to Edmonds, Washington after the birth of their first son, Fletcher. After her 4 children were raised, she worked at a mink farm, Flukes, and did childcare for other families. Hazel was a charter member at Christ Lutheran Church, serving on a variety of committees, active in Ladies Guild, volunteering for 11 years at the Millionaire Club, and making quilts for the homeless in Seattle.

Hazel and Gordon bought a working farm in Arlington in the late 70’s and spent many years raising animals, gardening, and enjoying the life they had left in Minnesota. After Gordon’s death, Hazel moved to Edmonds, where she lived until moving to Sunrise View Retirement in 2013.

Hazel’s family was the most important thing in her life. She is survived by her children: Fletcher (Charlene) DeLap, Ron DeLap, Sharon (Ray) Beatte and Karolyn (Jay) McGinness; grandchildren: Julie (Mark) Stingley, Erik (Lorraine) DeLap, Jill (Steve) Kegley, Shawn (Kimberly) DeLap, Jennifer (Ken) Hanson, Gina (Ben) Ribaudo, Shelly Elgin, Kara Beatte Stevens, Lisa McGinness, Chris (Leslie) McGinness, Sara (Marlon) Waske, 28 great- grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, and sister, Betty Roe.

Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon DeLap, daughter-in-law Gretchen DeLap, grandson Jeﬀ Beatte, great grandson Taylor Watkins, and 6 brothers and 2 sisters.

In loving memory of one so special, living on in our hearts forever.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place Saturday, August 14, 2021, 11:00AM at Edmonds Lutheran Church, 23525-84th Avenue West, Edmonds, WA. 98026.

Please share memories with the family at https://www.beckstributecenter.com/obituaries/