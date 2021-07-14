Help shape future of Edmonds Parks and Recreation during July 22 virtual meeting

Do you enjoy Edmonds parks? Do you want to see a new park in your community? The City of Edmonds invites you to a virtual community meeting Thursday, July 22 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. to learn about and help shape the city’s Parks, Recreation & Open Space Plan (PROS Plan).

According to a parks department announcement, the updated plan will “guide the city in providing high-quality, community-driven parks, recreation programs, waterfront and natural areas.”

The city also says it wants to hear from Edmonds’ diverse residents “to better understand the community’s needs and priorities for future programs, events, and parks.” Interpreters will be provided for people who speak Korean, Mandarin and Spanish.

You can watch the meeting online at https://bit.ly/EdmondsPROSmtg

Meeting ID : 821 6459 5564

Passcode: 604018