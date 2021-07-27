Irish dancer at Edmonds-based school competes in national championships

A 12-year-old Mukilteo boy who dances with Edmonds-based Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing placed first in the preliminary level and 16th in the overall Championship at the U.S. National Irish Dance Competition in Phoenix, Arizona earlier this month

Eli Munoz has been dancing with the Carroll-Henderson School for almost five years. He has previously qualified for the World Championships of Irish Dancing, which have been put on hold due to COVID. This was his first major competition since the COVID outbreak, the school said in an announcement.

The championships had two sets of awards for each competition. The preliminary awards recognized the Preliminary Championship dancers competing in the competition, and the overall championships recognized all levels of dancers (Preliminary and Open Championship).

“Eli showed incredible determination during this challenging year of virtual, outdoor and indoor dance classes, said Lauren Carroll-Bolger, the dance school’s owner. “He is dedicated and a natural talent. We are all so pleased and proud of his results and happy for him to be achieving his goals.”

Carroll-Henderson School focuses on traditional, artistic and competitive Irish dancing and will be open to dancers ages 4-18 for fall registration starting July 31. Visit www.chirishdance.com for more details