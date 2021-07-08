League of Women Voters hosts virtual candidate forum for Edmonds primary election races

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County is presenting a series of moderated forums designed to introduce voters to candidates running in the August primary races in Snohomish County. The series focuses on six races: Marysville, Snohomish, Everett, Edmonds, Mukilteo and Lynnwood.

League moderators ask the candidates a short series of questions — the questions a voter might ask if a candidate came to the door. Forums have been pre-recorded and are available on the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County website and YouTube Channel. (Links to all forums can be found at lwvsnoho.org, under the Voting tab.)

In addition, the league is partnering with KSER 90.7 FM/KXIR 89.9 FM to air the recordings. The Edmonds forums will be aired at 6 p.m. July 8.