Letter to the editor: Councilmember Luke Distelhorst leads with empathy, compassion

Dear Editor,

To quote Mr. Bob Dylan ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’’, and Edmonds, though a bubble within a bubble, needs to be prepared for all the challenges that lie ahead of us. To avoid problems that neighborhoods in Ballard, Fremont or Magnolia are already facing, we as a community need to take our heads out of the sand, look a few years in the future and immediately address issues such as affordable housing, supporting underserved communities, public transportation, and public safety.

My family chose to live in Edmonds four years ago, after moving from the San Francisco Bay Area, and we love the charm of our downtown, our parks, beaches, thriving business community and I do not want it to change; however the only way to preserve Edmonds is to prepare for the challenges listed above, and I believe Mr. Luke Distelhorst has the vision, experience, drive, and integrity to continue to guide Edmonds forward as a City Councilmember.

In California we saw firsthand the results of poorly implemented local policies that increased homelessness and pressure on the societal safety net. Edmonds is far from this situation however according to City Council reports and articles such as myedmondsnews.com/2021/06/what-can-we-do-for-people-like-charlie there is an increased risk that some members of our community will become homeless in the near future, joining the estimated 230+ residents who already are.

Since joining the City Council Luke has already been working hard to implement activities to protect our most at-risk residents. He authored the “Housing and Relief Fund” to support Edmonds’ residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, led a group of city and community partners to produce online events and advocacy work around mental health and suicide prevention, authored resolution on banning residential evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic and supported $4/hour premium pay for local grocery workers.

I have already submitted my ballot voting for Luke Distelhorst to retain his Position 2 seat on the Edmonds City Council and would urge all Edmonds residents who want to see positive change management in our community and to ensure the continued presence of a councilmember who leads with empathy and compassion do the same for the Aug. 3 primary.

Respectfully,

Clint Lambert

Edmonds