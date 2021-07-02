Letter to the editor: I’m supporting Steve Johnston for re-election to Edmonds Port Commission

Editor:
I have had many serious discussions with Edmonds Port Commissioner Steve Johnston about his duties at the Port: requirements as defined by State legislation, practical opportunities for our Port, ways to ensure full cooperation with the City of Edmonds, sensitivity for ecological concerns, and the means by which these issues can be balanced in a responsible manner.
I appreciate Steve’s willingness to serve another term, and as a professional engineer of long standing I fully support Steve Johnston in this election.
Erling Hesla
Edmonds
