Letter to the editor: Mukilteo placing issue of residential density before voters — why not Edmonds?

Editor:

Edmonds City Council should look to Mukilteo as an example of how to engage and listen to its residents’ concerns regarding higher residential density in single family neighborhoods.

A recent article in the Everett Herald reported on the City of Mukilteo’s continuing dialogue with its residents concerning higher density. It demonstrates that it is possible to say no to higher residential density.

Mukilteo is placing the issue of higher density on a ballot for their citizens’ voices to once again be heard. Homeowners in Edmonds have repeatedly expressed their opposition to any increased density in single family residential areas. It is time for Edmonds citizens’ voices to be heard. Are you listening Edmonds City Council?

Kathy Ryan

Edmonds