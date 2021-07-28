Letter to the editor: My experience using the online portal to report bias

Editor:

I may have been the first to officially report an instance of bias in Edmonds using the portal. Ultimately this report should serve as a case study to see how the portal is used, what corrective actions are taken and what latitude Edmonds has with reports as serious as this. My report read as follows:

“The City Council had the opportunity to appoint more qualified women of color to fill Mike Nelson’s vacated City Council seat. Instead of choosing from minorities who actually ran a campaign for office, they chose a person of privilege. Alicia Crank is one of the best communicators of all our public figures. She ran a terrific campaign. She has the most experience. She (and other minorities such as Nand and Chen) have experienced bias.”

This is a legitimate complaint in good faith I was surprised to know that the portal does not provide a case number or an automated email to let people know that their entry was received. I emailed Patrick Doherty about this and he said that an automated feedback response might be incorporated.

Matt Richardson

Edmonds