Letter to the editor: Thanks for all who made Edmonds in Bloom possible

Editor:

Hundreds of visitors flocked to tour six outstanding gardens on a glorious summer day and enjoyed Edmonds in Bloom. Always popular, this year’s Garden Tour was sold out, the first time in its 25-year history. Visitors were really eager to be outdoors and savor the colorful and creative spaces at one of Edmonds’ premier summer events.

We thank the garden owners, the real stars of this event, who graciously invited people to view their lovely and inspiring spaces. Each garden reflects the personality and horticultural interests of the hosts. Visitors were treated to serene ponds, vibrant waterfalls, creative plantings, exuberant colors, varieties of foliage and artwork.

The tour is an all-volunteer effort and the result of months of planning by the Garden Tour Committee. Thanks to Bountiful Home, FIELD, Garden Gear and Gallery and Sky Nursery for selling tickets. To the volunteers who assisted in the gardens and to the City’s Tree Board for labeling trees in the featured gardens. To Salish Crossing for providing the site for ticket-pick up and to property owners who allowed use of their lots for parking. And, to the residents who accommodated the traffic in their neighborhoods that afternoon.

We strive to find a balance of welcoming as many visitors as possible and raising funds for future projects in the community yet not overloading the gardens. We want the tour to be a great experience for all and offer guests space and time to look at and ask questions about garden plants and features.

Proceeds from the tour fund a variety of Edmonds in Bloom projects including scholarships for horticultural students, sponsorships of hanging baskets and planted corners in downtown Edmonds, support for school projects, and more.

Edmonds in Bloom is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Join us on Aug. 4 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts for this event. Visit edmondsinbloom.com for more information.

Carol Murray, President

Edmonds in Bloom