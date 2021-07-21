Letter to the editor: The reason behind ‘outside donations’ to Will Chen’s campaign

To the Editor:

Since today is the last day you’ll be publishing letters about candidates, we appreciate the opportunity to submit the following: There has been concern that Will Chen has raised funds from outside Edmonds. It’s important to note that — after Janelle Cass — Will has raised more money from Edmonds than the other Position 2 council candidates combined. Where are these “outside” donations coming from? Many are from Will’s former professional colleagues, people who worked alongside him during his tenure in corporate finance. Many are from current and former clients (including low income or living on fixed income), who have benefitted from his financial guidance. Many are from members of service organizations to which Will has volunteered his leadership, expertise, and resources.

Think about that: people who in the past have worked with Will; or have been his clients; or have witnessed his dedication to public service, are now enthusiastically coming forward to support him. Why? Because they remember him as a person with integrity, competence and a strong work ethic. These endorsements are something to be proud of! It’s also of note that Will — who was a homeless 8 year-old child in China — came to this country in his early 20s not speaking English, and went on to earn two master’s degrees, in accounting and an MBA; passed the CPA exam; and since 2012 has owned a successful accounting firm in Edmonds, helping local business owners and residents.

Candace and Roger BelAir

Edmonds