Letter to the editor: Will Chen will serve our diverse community with integrity

Dear Editor,

Will Chen has held many volunteer leadership positions in the greater Puget Sound area that serve a large and diverse population, including from the international community. With his deep financial expertise (CPA, MBA) and his bilingual skills (English and Mandarin), he has worked tirelessly to help translate for a large population of Chinese immigrants and help them and others perform their civic duties such as paying their taxes and as well as establishing their own businesses. He is inspiring others to achieve the American dream, just as he has done. He is focused on inclusion rather than division.

Lacking any substantive reason to criticize Will, there are some who bring up the amount of money he has raised, citing funds that have come from those who don’t live in Edmonds as undue influence. Rather than bringing our community together, such suggestions play into divisive politics.

The real issue is who will best serve our community. Will Chen has a long and distinguished history of selfless service, which should be celebrated. He is well-educated, has broad financial experience, and has a powerful work ethic and rock-solid integrity.

Will Chen is dedicated to giving back to America, the land of his dreams, and to Edmonds, the home of his dreams.

Both Peggy and I will be casting our vote for WILL CHEN now that our ballots have arrived. We encourage you to do the same.

Respectfully,

Ralph Sanders

Edmonds