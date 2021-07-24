Love history? Edmonds Historical Museum looking for volunteers

The Edmonds Historical Museum is actively working to reopen, but needs your help. The museum is looking for volunteers to staff the upper and lower level exhibit gallery desks Thursdays and Fridays 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. — no experience needed.

Museum Ambassadors are the face of the museum — they welcome and greet visitors, answer questions, and celebrate our community. Whether you are new to the area, looking to get more involved, or love history, the museum invites you to volunteer.

You can find the application online at historicedmonds.org/volunteer/and view the Museum Ambassador job description. Any questions can be directed to info@historicedmonds.org