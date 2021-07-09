Memorial picnic, garden dedication July 10 for homeless advocate Rev. Jean Kim

A memorial picnic and garden dedication for the Rev. Dr. Jean Kim is set for noon Saturday, July 10 at the Jean Kim Foundation Hygiene Center, 19726 64th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The Rev. Dr. Kim, founder of the Jean Kim Foundation For The Homeless Education, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2021. The picnic will honor her life and her legacy. Donations of beverages, packaged food items, potted flowers for the garden beds (Dr. Kim’s favorite color was purple), and hygiene products will be gratefully accepted on the day of the event, organizers said. (Read more about Dr. Kim and her foundation in our 2017 story here.)

Remembrances of Dr. Kim will be shared by Jean Kim Foundation Board Gov. Joan Jolly and former board member Shirley Sutton. A simple picnic-style lunch will be provided, courtesy of Fortuna Law PLLC and Will Chen CPA PLLC of Edmonds, and Pacific NW Regional Strategies LLC of Mukilteo.

This event is organized by Jolly along with volunteers Jenna Nand and Sabrina Connaughton of Edmonds and South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter Executive Director Lisa Utter.