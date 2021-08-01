Neighbors bid fond farewell to longtime Edmonds mail carrier

A group of Edmonds neighbors on Saturday bid a fond farewell to their mail carrier of more than 37 years, Jeff Everson.

During his last day on the Edmonds route, neighbors from the 500 block of 6th Avenue South and Magnolia Lane gathered to wish Everson well, greeting him with a signed banner and hugs.

Neighbors recalled many memories of Everson, including the fact that he wore shorts all year long. Once, on his own time, Everson rode his bike to the Perrinville Post Office to meet up with one of his postal customers. The man was heading to Europe, leaving that morning, and his visa had only just arrived and was sitting in a mailbag at the post office. Thanks to Everson’s help, the customer made it in time for his flight, complete with proper documentation.

Everson will be moving to his new home on Whidbey Island. He said he “will now become a landscaper,” as he turns his attention to his yard.

— Photos by Julia Wiese