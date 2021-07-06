No one injured as U-Haul truck explodes in ECA parking lot Tuesday morning

Updated with additional photos. Clarifying it was a truck not a trailer.

A U-Haul truck exploded in the northeast corner of the Edmonds Center for the Arts parking lot late Tuesday morning, causing damage to nearby vchicles parked on the street but no known injuries. Edmonds police and South County Fire crews are on the scene investigating.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is taking the lead in determining what caused the explosion, which occured at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday near 6th Avenue and Glen Street. The explosion rocked the Public Safety Complex building just down the street, and police rushed to the scene, spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said. Edmonds police detectives and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives representatives are assisting with the investigation.

While no injuries have been reported, some adjacent vehicles — mostly near 6th and Glen — were damaged, he added.

According to McClure, the explosion blew out the truck’s panels in all four directions, and the roof was also blown off. The truck was being used by someone working at the church across the street, who was helping a family member move. It contained private possessions including propane tanks, but the fire marshal doesn’t believe the propane tanks caused the explosion, McClure added.