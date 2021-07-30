Nominations sought for Snohomish County Women in Leadership Award

Leadership Snohomish County, a nonprofit committed to developing county-specific sustainable leaders, has opened its call for nominations for the fifth annual Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award. The award will be presented at Leadership Snohomish County’s sixth annual Leadership Day on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The event will be held at the Lynnwood Convention Center.

Nominations must be female, work in Snohomish County and share Knutson’s passion for job growth or economic development in the county. Nominations are to be submitted on Leadership Snohomish County’s website. The deadline for nominations is Aug. 16, 2021, at 5 p.m.

The Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award is named for the late longtime leader of the Snohomish County Economic Development Council. Knutson passed away in 2016, after being diagnosed in late 2012 with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a rare neurological disease. Her daughter, Erin Williams, has taken an active role with the MSA Coalition to help raise funds and raise awareness. Williams worked closely with Leadership Snohomish County (LSC) Executive Director Kathy Coffey to establish the Deborah Knutson Women in Leadership Award.

“It’s an honor to represent my mother by continuing this award in her name and preserving her visionary leadership and influence in the region,” Williams said. Last year, Angie Sievers, Director of Snohomish STEM Network, received the award. Past recipients include Lisa Lefeber, CEO of the Port of Everett, Diane Kamionka, CEO, Northwest Innovation and Resource Center and Marie Zackuse, past chair of the Tulalip Tribes.

To further promote women in leadership roles, Williams and Coffey also worked to establish a scholarship fund that annually supports a woman in the county to participate in LSC’s Signature Class. “The Deborah Knutson Scholarship is designated for an individual who works tirelessly for economic development and viability in our region, strengthening the fabric of Snohomish County with her work,” Coffey said.

To nominate someone, visit leadershipsc.org/women-in-leadership. Send all questions and inquiries to rileel@leadershipsc.org.