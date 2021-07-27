Police arrest Lynnwood carjacking suspect in Edmonds Monday night

In a case involving the Lynnwood and Edmonds police departments as well as the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, a 38-year-old Spokane Valley man was booked into Snohomish County Jail Monday for first-degree robbery following a carjacking incident at Wilcox Park.

According to Lynnwood police, a man called 911 just before 10 p.m. Monday, July 26, to report that he was sitting in his car at Wilcox Park when a stranger jumped into the passenger side of his vehicle, pulled out a knife and threatened to stab him if he didn’t hand over his car.

The victim got out and saw the suspect slide over to the driver’s seat, then drive off. Shortly thereafter, Edmonds police spotted the stolen vehicle near 220th Street Southwest and 80th Avenue West, pulled it over and detained the driver. The victim positively identified the driver as the person who had threatened him with the knife and stole his car. After being interviewed by Lynnwood detectives, the suspect was booked into jail.

According to Lynnwood police spokesperson Joanna Small, officers learned that the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office was also investigating another event involving a similar suspect description— a carjacking that occurred in Snohomish County several hours earlier, near the 12300 block of 29th Avenue Southeast. The stolen vehicle from that incident was subsequently located near the Lynnwood Park and Ride, Small said.